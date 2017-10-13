Oppo F3 Lite With 16MP Selfie Shooter Launched as Rebranded Oppo A57

Oppo F3 Lite has been unveiled in Vietnam today as another selfie-centric smartphone offering by the company. Priced at VND 5,490,000 (~ Rs 15,600), the Oppo F3 Lite is essentially a rebranded version of Oppo’s last-year launch, the Oppo A57, which is already on sale in many countries including India. The Oppo F3 Lite will be up for sale in Vietnam soon, though no official date has been confirmed by Oppo as of now.As for its specifications, the Oppo F3 Lite is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD.In terms of optics, the Oppo F3 Lite carries a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. The highlight of the device is its 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a built-in ‘Beautify 4.0’ feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPRS/EDGE, GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It draws its juice from a 2900mAh battery.The Oppo F3 Lite measures at 149.1x72.9x7.65mm and weighs 147 grams.