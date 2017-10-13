Oppo F3 Lite With 16MP Selfie Shooter Launched as Rebranded Oppo A57
Oppo has announced a rebranded version of the Oppo A57 and has named it Oppo F3 Lite. Read to know all about the latest Oppo offering.
Oppo F3 Lite has been launched as a rebranded version of Oppo A57. (Image: Oppo)
Oppo F3 Lite has been unveiled in Vietnam today as another selfie-centric smartphone offering by the company. Priced at VND 5,490,000 (~ Rs 15,600), the Oppo F3 Lite is essentially a rebranded version of Oppo’s last-year launch, the Oppo A57, which is already on sale in many countries including India. The Oppo F3 Lite will be up for sale in Vietnam soon, though no official date has been confirmed by Oppo as of now.
As for its specifications, the Oppo F3 Lite is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD.
In terms of optics, the Oppo F3 Lite carries a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. The highlight of the device is its 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a built-in ‘Beautify 4.0’ feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPRS/EDGE, GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It draws its juice from a 2900mAh battery.
The Oppo F3 Lite measures at 149.1x72.9x7.65mm and weighs 147 grams.
Watch Video: Honor 9i Review| The Quad Camera Smartphone | Feat TheUnbiasedBlog
As for its specifications, the Oppo F3 Lite is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD.
In terms of optics, the Oppo F3 Lite carries a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. The highlight of the device is its 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a built-in ‘Beautify 4.0’ feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPRS/EDGE, GPS, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It draws its juice from a 2900mAh battery.
The Oppo F3 Lite measures at 149.1x72.9x7.65mm and weighs 147 grams.
Watch Video: Honor 9i Review| The Quad Camera Smartphone | Feat TheUnbiasedBlog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranchi Diaries Review: Watch It If You Have Nothing Else To Do
- Mukkabaaz Is Anurag Kashyap In His True, Rustic Form
- Cricket in New Avatar, ICC Confirms Test Championship & ODI League
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan