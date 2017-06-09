Oppo F3 Plus Gets Price Cut, Now Available For Rs 27,990

Dual-selfie camera smartphone Oppo F3 Plus has got a permanent price cut of Rs 3,000. F3 Plus, which was launched at Rs 30,990 in March, will now be available at a price of Rs 27,990.

Oppo F3 Plus was launched in Gold colour variant in India and in April we saw the launch of the Black colour variant as well.

The price cut was announced by well-known Mahesh Telecom, based out of Mumbai, on Twitter yesterday.

#OppoF3Plus now available for Rs.27990/- only - effective today pic.twitter.com/ylUm4v9dmI — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) June 8, 2017

A major high point of the Oppo F3 Plus is its dual selfie camera with one 16-megapixel 1/3.1-inch sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and one 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 16MP camera with f/1.7 aperture at the rear.

The smartphone has a 6-inch full HD 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It packs in a Snapdragon 653 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo's custom ColorOS v3.0 UI on top.