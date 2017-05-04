Oppo F3 With Dual Front Camera Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Oppo launched the Oppo F3 in India on Thursday. This smartphone features a dual selfie camera and is priced at Rs 19,999. The Oppo F3 will be available for pre-order starting today and the first sale will be on May 13 across 25 cities in the country.

The phone will be available online exclusively on Flipkart. Consumers can also pre-order offline via Oppo stores.

In terms of design, the Oppo F3 looks identical to the Oppo F3 Plus that was launched in March.

The Oppo F3 has a dual selfie camera with one 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and double view wide-angle camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The F3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB ROM. There's also a triple-slot card tray that allows two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card to work simultaneously.

The Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Oppo F3 bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 401ppi pixel density. It packs a 3200mAh non-removable battery as well.

Connectivity options on board the Oppo F3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB.