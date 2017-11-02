Oppo F5 With 20MP Bokeh Selfies, 18:9 Near Bezel-less Display Launched For Rs 19,990

Oppo F5 has been launched in India today, within weeks of its international launch. The latest selfie- offering by Oppo boasts of a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI-backed beautification and a wide 18:98 aspect ratio display. The Oppo F5 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 19,990 for a 4GB RAM variant, while an upgraded 6GB RAM option has been launched for Rs 24,990, which will be available starting December.In terms of specifications, Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch Full-HD+ LTPS, Full-Screen display with 1080x2160 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6763T octa-core SoC and comes with two storage options - 4GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and another with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, both expandable up to 256GB. The Oppo F5 runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3200 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual nano-SIM, 4G VoLTE support, GPS/ A-GPS, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and USB OTG support. Additional features on the smartphone include Game Acceleration, O-share for file transfers and Facial Unlock in addition to a fingerprint sensor at the back.Oppo highlights the artificial intelligence that has been integrated into the F5’s selfie camera. As per the company, the AI enabled beauty technology ‘highlights facial landmarks and contours to enhance the symmetry between features like eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline’ to further improve the smartphone’s selfies. The company also claims that the selfie camera of the Oppo F5 can recognise the amount of background light and add adequate luminance. The 20-megapixel lens (f/2.0 aperture) on the front camera is also capable of producing Bokeh effects in the selfies. Meanwhile, the primary camera of the Oppo F5 carries a 16-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.Pre-orders for the Oppo F5 have begun from today, while the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 9, 2017, on Flipkart and offline retail stores. The device will be available in the following colour variants - Gold and Black (4GB RAM variant) and Red and Black (6GB RAM version).The launch offers with the Oppo F5 include an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,500 on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is also offering 15 percent extra discount on fashion and lifestyle products on its website if the customer buys the smartphone between November 2 and November 8. An additional 5 percent cashback can be availed upon purchases made via debit and credit cards, and through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.