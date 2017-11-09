Oppo F5 With 20MP Selfie Camera, 6-Inch Bezel-less Display Goes on Sale in India

Oppo F5 has gone on sale for the first time in India today. The selfie-centric offering by Oppo is priced at Rs 19,990 and comes as the successor to Oppo F3. The smartphone, with its 20-megapixel selfie shooter, is now available for purchase on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart at the starting price mentioned above, along with a bunch of launch offers on both the websites.Oppo F5 was launched in two storage variants, the first one carries a 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and another step-up variant comes with a 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 19,990, the 6GB RAM version costs Rs 5,000 more and is priced at Rs 24,990. However, only the 4GB RAM version is currently up for sale in India.In terms of specifications, the Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch Full-HD+ TFT display with 1080x2160 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MT6763T MediaTek SoC and comes with expandable storage support of up to 256GB. The Oppo F5 runs Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It draws its juice from a 3200 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like dual nano-SIM, 4G VoLTE support, GPS/ A-GPS, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and USB OTG support.Oppo highlights the artificial intelligence that has been integrated into the F5’s selfie camera. As per the company, the AI enabled beauty technology ‘highlights facial landmarks and contours to enhance the symmetry between features like eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline’ to further improve the smartphone’s selfies. The company also claims that the selfie camera of the Oppo F5 can recognise the amount of background light and add adequate luminance. The 20-megapixel lens (f/2.0 aperture) on the front camera is also capable of producing Bokeh effects in the selfies. Meanwhile, the primary camera of the Oppo F5 carries a 16-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.Oppo F5 is available on Amazon with an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,601. On the contrary, Flipkart is offering an exchange price of up to Rs 18,500 and a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Both the websites are offering no-cost EMI options on the smartphone.