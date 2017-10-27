Oppo F5 With 20MP Selfie Shooter, 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display Launched
Oppo F5 has been announced in the Philippines and is now up for pre-orders in the country. The latest Oppo smartphone boasts of 20-megapixel selfie shooter with AI integration for beautified selfies. Read to know all about the new Oppo offering.
Oppo F5 has been announced and is now up for pre-orders in the Philippines. (Image: Oppo)
Oppo F5 has been unveiled as the latest selfie-focussed smartphone by the Chinese smartphone maker. The successor to Oppo’s last year’s launch – Oppo F3, the latest Oppo device carries AI beauty technology embedded into its selfie camera. In addition to this, the Oppo F5 boasts of a near bezel-less display, the current trending feature in the smartphone industry. The Oppo F5 will be launched in India on November 2. As of now, the smartphone is up for pre-orders in the Philippines in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs PHP 15,990 (~Rs 20,000) while a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage sporting a Red colour has also been announced, minus the price. The Oppo F5 is set to be up for sale in the Philippines starting next week.
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F5 sports a 6-inch Full-HD+ TFT display with 1080x2160 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MT6763T MediaTek SoC and comes with expandable storage support of up to 256GB. The Oppo F5 runs Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It draws its juice from a 3200 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options like dual nano-SIM, 4G VoLTE support, GPS/ A-GPS, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and USB OTG support.
Also read: Apple iPhone X Pre-Orders Begin: Face ID, Bezel-Less Experience Starting at Rs 89,000
Oppo highlights the artificial intelligence that has been integrated into the F5’s selfie camera. As per the company, the AI enabled beauty technology ‘highlights facial landmarks and contours to enhance the symmetry between features like eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline’ to further improve the smartphone’s selfies. The company also claims that the selfie camera of the Oppo F5 can recognise the amount of background light and add adequate luminance. The 20-megapixel lens (f/2.0 aperture) on the front camera is also capable of producing Bokeh effects in the selfies. Meanwhile, the primary camera of the Oppo F5 carries a 16-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone X First Look
