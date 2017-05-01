Oppo to Export Smartphones From India

Oppo is planning to export smartphones from India to North Africa, Middle East and other South East Asian countries in the coming two to three years. The Chinese smartphone maker has recently broken into the ranks of the top five smartphones makers in India, says a report.

The company had the 4th spot with 10 percent market share in Q4, Oppo is planning to add local manufacturing facilities to export smartphones, while it focuses on strengthening its online presence in the market.

The company intends to make India a hub for exports to the South Asian country and recently it bought 110 acres of land in Greater Noida for Rs 145 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit. The company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in that facility that will be a large manufacturing complex to house assembly units and also residential units for 30,000 people that it plans to employ.

Over the last couple of quarters, Oppo has grown rapidly and have snatched a good piece of market share from already existing market leaders.

