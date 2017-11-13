OPPO Users to Get up to 100GB Additional Jio 4G Data
According to the new offer, customers who purchase a new OPPO handset and recharge with a denomination of Rs 399 or above will get additional 4G data up to 100GB.
OPPO Users to Get up to 100GB Additional Jio 4G Data (Image: Reliance Jio)
Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday partnered with telecom operator Reliance Jio to provide special data benefits to new buyers. According to the new offer, customers who purchase a new OPPO handset and recharge with a denomination of Rs 399 or above will get additional 4G data up to 100GB. "For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.
The offer is applicable to the entire line-up of OPPO 4G smartphones. The company launched F5 smartphone last month that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance selfies. The handset sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
