OPPO Users to Get up to 100GB Additional Jio 4G Data

Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday partnered with telecom operator Reliance Jio to provide special data benefits to new buyers. According to the new offer, customers who purchase a new OPPO handset and recharge with a denomination of Rs 399 or above will get additional 4G data up to 100GB. "For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.The offer is applicable to the entire line-up of OPPO 4G smartphones. The company launched F5 smartphone last month that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance selfies. The handset sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)