Optiemus Launches BlackBerry KEYone in Sri Lanka
"BlackBerry KEYone" Limited Edition Black is the first BlackBerry-branded device locally manufactured by Optiemus Infracom under a licensing agreement.
Optiemus Launches BlackBerry KEYone in Sri Lanka (image: News18.com)
Leading Indian telecom enterprise Optiemus Infracom on Wednesday announced its entry in the Sri Lankan market with the launch of the "BlackBerry KEYone" Limited Edition Black smartphone. The phone is priced at 99,900 Sri Lankan rupees ($649). After launching the device in India, Optimus has partnered with Softlogic, Sri Lanka's renowned business conglomerate, to handle the distribution and retail operations of BlackBerry smartphones.
"We would like to congratulate our partner Optiemus Infracom and Softlogic on the launch of the 'BlackBerry KEYone' Limited Edition Black. We have worked closely with Optiemus to ensure that the BlackBerry smartphone experience and security is intact and built into every layer of the device," Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry, said in a statement.
"BlackBerry KEYone" Limited Edition Black is the first BlackBerry-branded device locally manufactured by Optiemus Infracom under a licensing agreement. The device, which offers dual-SIM capability, is equipped with a metallic black frame featuring a 4.5-inch scratch resistant display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that is expandable up to 2TB.
"We are confident that the customers in Sri Lanka will enjoy the device experience as it offers unparalleled productivity, beautiful design, great camera quality and superior user interface," Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, said in a statement. The device will be available at select retail outlets across the country from November 20.
