Optoma Introduces 4K UHD Laser Home Cinema Projector – UHZ65

Optoma today announces the launch of the brand new 4K UHD Laser Home Cinema Projector – UHZ65. Adopted Optoma’s latest DuraCore Technology, the UHZ65 implements the new-generation laser light source, advanced laser diode cooling techniques, and the IP5X-proof-level, innovative dust resistant design. It allows instanton/off and provides lights-on projection with 3,000 lumens for a longer lifetime of up to 20,000 hours, the company claims. With full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, Optoma UHZ65 meets the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD and comply with the CTA High Dynamic Range (HDR) display standards.Utilizing Optoma’s Super Wide Gamut II technology, the 2nd generation of colour enhancement technology, Optoma UHZ65 is equipped with unique phosphor wheel and colour wheel design, providing superior colour coverage of 100% Rec.709 gamut and 82% of DCI-P3, while also compatible with BT.2020. In addition, with vertical lens shift, 1.6x manual zoom, and a host of connection options, the UHZ65 provides surpassing flexibility for simple, trouble-free set-up.