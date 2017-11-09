Optoma Launches GT5500+ Home Entertainment Projector
Optoma GT5500+ includes broad connectivity – two HDMI and two VGA inputs – for any device and is equipped with a built-in speaker.
Optoma Launches GT5500+ Home Entertainment Projector (image: Optoma)
Optoma has unveiled GT5500+, the next evolution of its GT5500 ultra short throw home entertainment projector. Optoma GT5500+ includes broad connectivity – two HDMI and two VGA inputs – for any device. Games consoles, Blu-ray players, and digital television set-top boxes can all be simultaneously connected, making switching between sources just a push of a button.
White colour design of Optoma GT5500+ allows it to fit perfectly into any interior. It comes equipped with a built-in speaker that delivers powerful 16W audio quality. An audio output connector is also included, enabling connection to external sound systems.
The GT5500+ displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles the company claims. It aims to support 144Hz rapid refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth flicker-free images. The 3D-sync port can connect to an Optoma ZD302 3D glasses – required for 3D viewing (sold separately).
Optoma GT5500+ can also be turned into a smart device by connecting to an HDMI dongle, like the HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire or Apple TV™, to play games, stream videos and share photos on the big screen at home.
GT5500+Key Features
• Project super-sized 100-inch images with 30cm away from the wall
• Lights on viewing with bright 3600 lumens
• Enjoy gaming, TV, sport and films in Full HD 1080p resolution
• Multiple connectivity
• Integrated 16W speaker
• Compatible with HDMI dongles: HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
White colour design of Optoma GT5500+ allows it to fit perfectly into any interior. It comes equipped with a built-in speaker that delivers powerful 16W audio quality. An audio output connector is also included, enabling connection to external sound systems.
The GT5500+ displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles the company claims. It aims to support 144Hz rapid refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth flicker-free images. The 3D-sync port can connect to an Optoma ZD302 3D glasses – required for 3D viewing (sold separately).
Optoma GT5500+ can also be turned into a smart device by connecting to an HDMI dongle, like the HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire or Apple TV™, to play games, stream videos and share photos on the big screen at home.
GT5500+Key Features
• Project super-sized 100-inch images with 30cm away from the wall
• Lights on viewing with bright 3600 lumens
• Enjoy gaming, TV, sport and films in Full HD 1080p resolution
• Multiple connectivity
• Integrated 16W speaker
• Compatible with HDMI dongles: HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: When Hardik Pandya Calmed Virat Kohli's Nerves
- Filmmakers, Actors Aren't Obliged to Make Issue-based Films: Tillotama Shome On Kadvi Hawa
- Esha Gupta Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Pictures
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced