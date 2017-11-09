Optoma Launches GT5500+ Home Entertainment Projector

Optoma has unveiled GT5500+, the next evolution of its GT5500 ultra short throw home entertainment projector. Optoma GT5500+ includes broad connectivity – two HDMI and two VGA inputs – for any device. Games consoles, Blu-ray players, and digital television set-top boxes can all be simultaneously connected, making switching between sources just a push of a button.White colour design of Optoma GT5500+ allows it to fit perfectly into any interior. It comes equipped with a built-in speaker that delivers powerful 16W audio quality. An audio output connector is also included, enabling connection to external sound systems.The GT5500+ displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles the company claims. It aims to support 144Hz rapid refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth flicker-free images. The 3D-sync port can connect to an Optoma ZD302 3D glasses – required for 3D viewing (sold separately).Optoma GT5500+ can also be turned into a smart device by connecting to an HDMI dongle, like the HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire or Apple TV™, to play games, stream videos and share photos on the big screen at home.GT5500+Key Features• Project super-sized 100-inch images with 30cm away from the wall• Lights on viewing with bright 3600 lumens• Enjoy gaming, TV, sport and films in Full HD 1080p resolution• Multiple connectivity• Integrated 16W speaker• Compatible with HDMI dongles: HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.