Oracle Expands Cloud Footprints in Germany, Says Hello to VMware

In a fresh impetus to its global cloud strategy, global tech major Oracle has announced enhancements to its Cloud EU Region in Germany, with the addition of modern Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) architecture and new IaaS and Platform as a Service (PaaS) cloud services.

"The expansion of the Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany will deliver the best cloud services, not only our leading Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings but also our new PaaS and IaaS offerings," Thomas Kurian, President of Product Development, Oracle, told reporters here during the Media Day event at the company's headquarters on Wednesday.

The Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany is expected to come online in the second half of this year.

On the other hand, cloud infrastructure and business mobility leader VMware Inc and Oracle forged a relationship to simplify management and enable advanced security features for Oracle's suite of mobile business applications and Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS) for mobile devices.

Through this, Oracle's robust mobile ecosystem can now leverage application management and security through "VMware AirWatch".

Oracle has the most enterprise mobile applications in the Apple App Store.

"We're proud to come together with Oracle to make it easier for IT administrators to secure and manage these critical mobile apps and help their end users seamlessly access them from any endpoint," added Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations, VMware.

VMware, Inc is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies that provides cloud and virtualisation software and services.

Oracle also announced "FastConnect", a program that enables enterprise cloud connectivity through the points of presence for global members of Oracle PartnerNetwork.

"We put our customers at the center of everything we do and we're constantly looking for ways to enhance our business applications to expand their software investment," Kurian said.

With FastConnect, customers can create a high-throughput connection that delivers the benefits of a hybrid cloud setup by providing an easy and cost-effective way to create dedicated and private connectivity to Oracle Cloud.

"We continue to see tremendous growth across our cloud business," Kurian added.

Oracle Cloud delivers about 1,000 SaaS applications to customers in more than 195 countries.

With NetSuite now part of Oracle, more than 25,000 organisations around the world leverage Oracle's cloud applications to transform critical business functions and embrace modern best practices.