Oracle Praises Indian Developers For

Indian developers have an appetite for cutting-edge technologies and are looking to quickly create applications with micro services, application programming interface (API) and chatbots, Cloud giant Oracle said on Thursday. Oracle organised its global flagship developer conference 'Oracle Code' here on Thursday for the first time. "With the democratisation of coding, Oracle is committed to developing, supporting, and promoting various technologies for developers. India is a critical market for us and Oracle Cloud Platform validated for India Stack is a testimony to our commitment," said Ravi Pinto, Director-Product Management, Oracle Cloud Platform and Cloud Machine."Oracle sees a very vibrant and active software development scenario in India, with developers working on all spectrums of technology for building innovative applications," the company added in a statement. Microservices is a variant of the service-oriented architecture (SOA) architectural style that structures an application as a collection of loosely coupled services. "The speed-to-market business imperative has redefined application development practices, with the number of application releases from typical businesses likely to double over the coming year," Oracle said.Developers are looking to quickly create applications with microservices, APIs, containers, mobile backends and chatbots using modern DevOps processes and are realising the need for rich and robust platform capabilities. Microservices-based development will become the best practice to deliver products quickly to the business in the digital era. This boosts agility, giving enterprises a significant competitive edge. "Using chatbots, existing applications can be extended to newer channels, while newer applications can interact in novel ways. This will become the norm by 2018," the company said.