Over 300 iPhone X Stolen Near San Francisco Apple Store

How to get an iPhone X, which is reportedly facing a huge supply gap, without getting into a beeline? Well, you steal it before it enters the store. This is what happened in San Francisco, where thieves stole more than 300 iPhone X devices worth over $370,000. According to a report by CNET on Thursday, the three thieves stole Apple's new smartphones from a UPS truck parked outside a San Francisco Apple Store.The truck was delivering 313 of Apple iPhone X devices that cost $999 a piece (for 64GB variant), the report cited the police as saying. In India, iPhone X will be available in stores from Friday at a starting price of Rs 89,000 (64GB). People could find their iPhones with Apple's "Find My iPhone" and remote lockout features which caused a drop in stolen devices. So thieves are getting iPhones before these services are set up. Meanwhile, US-based package delivery company UPS said it was working with the law enforcement investigating the theft.