Over 700 Government Websites Hacked in 4 Years: MHA

More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years, Lok Sabha was informed.

Of the total of 707, 199 of them were hacked last year, 164 in 2015, 155 in 2014 and 189 in 2013, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Rijiju said a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes. He said the website of counter-terrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) was partially defaced and abusive message was posted by unknown hackers on January 1 this year.

Also read: Islamic State Adapting to Military Pressure by Shifting to Dark Web

"The NSG website which is hosted on National Informatics Centre (NIC) server has been blocked immediately," the minister added.