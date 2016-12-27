Over 98% School Going Children in Urban Areas Access Internet
The survey said that Facebook is the most favourite platform, followed by WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.
As many as 98.8 percent school-going children access internet in urban areas and 49.5 percent of them do it from home, according to a survey released on Monday.
The WebWise survey, done by mobile telecom operator Telenor India, was conducted across schools in 13 cities of India covering a sample size of 2,727 students.
Over 43 percent of the surveyed students use mobile as the medium to access internet, followed by laptops, desktops and tablets. Children use internet to find information for school projects, playing games, reading online books, listening to music and watching movies, social networking sites, email, etc., the report said.
"54.8 percent children share their passwords with friends," it added.
"Majority of children were willing to approach their parents in case they experience any cyber harm. Over 35 percent children have experienced their account being hacked while 15.74 percent shared that they have received inappropriate messages," the report said.
The survey said that Facebook is the most favourite platform, followed by WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.
