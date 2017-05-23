OYO Launches 'OYO Townhouse' Mid-market Offering in Bengaluru

Online budget network of hotels OYO which launched its mid-market offering 'OYO Townhouse' in the city said, it aims to have 250 such properties in 12 cities, by end of this year.

The company plans to have 25 active OYO Townhouse properties by the end of 2017, in Bengaluru alone.

"...we are planning to have 25 (Townhouse properties) in Bengaluru by the end of this year and 250 pan India," OYO COO Abhinav Sinha told reporters here.

He said "OYO Townhouse has its presence in Gurugram, Delhi and Hyderabad. Launched today at Indira Nagar is the seventh such property in the country."

OYO said priced at Rs 2,500 and upwards, Townhouse provides a "unique" hospitality experience in the heart of popular neighbourhoods.

Stating that the Townhouse properties are leased, the company officials said OYO undertakes complete operations of these units along with interior and exterior construction with a group of highly qualified architects and structural engineers.

Sinha said OYO Townhouse is a product that shows how OYO has transformed as a company which sits at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and technology.

Noting that Townhouse creates a perfect equilibrium between location, comfort and pricing using OYO's proprietary technology and skilled talent pool of hospitality experts, he said "OYO Townhouse is a friendly neighbourhood hotel... it has been designed to the needs of the millennial traveller." Founded in 2013, OYO is today operating 7000 hotels and 70,000 rooms in more than 200 Indian cities.

It also has presence in Malaysia and Nepal. OYO entered Karnataka in September 2014 and today partners 500 hotels with over 6000 rooms in the standardised budget segment.