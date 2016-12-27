Pakistan, Israel Threaten Each Other With Nuclear War, Thanks to Fake News
Pakistan and Israel have been led to a verbal feud, threatening each other of nuclear war after a fake news story caused tensions between the two nuclear nations. (Image: Reuters)
Pakistan and Israel have been led to a verbal feud, threatening each other of nuclear war after a fake news story caused tensions between the two nuclear nations.
Don't miss: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
According to a report on CNN on Monday, in an article published by AWDNews on Tuesday, December 20, former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon was falsely quoted as threatening to destroy Pakistan if it sent troops to Syria.
Read more: Galaxy Note 7 Fire: Samsung Says 90% of Smartphones Retrieved in South Korea
"We will destroy them with a nuclear attack," the article falsely quoted Yaalon as saying.
Mistaking the news as real, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded on his official Twitter handle, "Israeli (defence minister) threatens nuclear retaliation presuming (Pakistan) role in Syria against Daesh. Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear State, too."
Read more: Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Britney Spears Death Hoax After Hack
Soon, Israeli Ministry of Defence responded to Pakistan on Twitter, saying that the Yaalon's statement quoted in the report was entirely false.
"The statement attributed to (former Defence Minister) Yaalon (regarding) Pakistan was never said," the ministry tweeted on its account, adding "Reports referred to by the Pakistani Defence Minister are entirely false."
Later on Christmas, Asif said in a tweet that their nuclear programme was only a "deterrence to protect" their freedom.
"We desire to coexist in peace, both in our region and beyond," Asif tweeted.
The spread of fake news on internet has been recently a matter of serious concern.
Recently, critics blamed Facebook for influencing the US elections in favour of President-elect Donald Trump by circulating a "host of fake news stories about political topics".
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'