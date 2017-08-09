Panasonic Eluga A3, Eluga A3 Pro Launched Starting at Rs 11,290
Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro have been launched in India at a price of Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively. The smartphones will be available from August 10 and carry a 4,000 mAh battery. Read on to know more about the Panasonic smartphones.
Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro have been launched in India. (Image: Panasonic)
Panasonic India today launched the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro which come equipped with ARBO – the virtual assistant and are priced at Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively.
The full metal body smartphones sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Asahi Dragon Trial glass. The Eluga A3 and A3 Pro are powered by a 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad–core and 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor along with 16GB and 32GB internal storage respectively, which are further expandable up to 128GB. Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM, run the Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 4000 mAh battery. They carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with features like Phase Detection Auto Focus and LED flash, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.
The smartphones are 4G VoLTE enabled, support Dual SIM connectivity and carry a Fingerprint Sensor. Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro will be available from August 10, 2017, onwards across all Panasonic brand shops and other retail outlets.
