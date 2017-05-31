Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega With 4,000 mAh Battery Unveiled at Rs 11,490

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd today unveiled its all new Eluga I3 Mega with a 5.5-inch display screen with 2.5D curved HD IPS.

This new addition to the Eluga series is powered by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow that comes with Android-For-Work Security.

The Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega comes with a full metal body. It features a 5-megapixel Selfie camera and a 13-megapixel Autofocus rear camera with a pixel size of 1.12 µm and 80-degree wide angle field of view.

Also read: Instagram Builds on Snapchat Technology, Does Not Copy it: Instagram CEO

The Android smartphone comes with a 3GB RAM and 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor.

Eluga I3 Mega sports a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB and comes with OTG support feature.

Additional features in the Eluga I3 include 4G VoLTE, Dual sim , GPS and Wi-Fi.

Eluga I3 Mega will be available at all Panasonic authorised dealer outlets at Rs 11,490.

Also read: Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Computex 2017