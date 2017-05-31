DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega With 4,000 mAh Battery Unveiled at Rs 11,490
Panasonic launches Eluga I3 Mega at Rs 11,490. (Image: Panasonic)
Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd today unveiled its all new Eluga I3 Mega with a 5.5-inch display screen with 2.5D curved HD IPS.
This new addition to the Eluga series is powered by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow that comes with Android-For-Work Security.
The Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega comes with a full metal body. It features a 5-megapixel Selfie camera and a 13-megapixel Autofocus rear camera with a pixel size of 1.12 µm and 80-degree wide angle field of view.
Also read: Instagram Builds on Snapchat Technology, Does Not Copy it: Instagram CEO
The Android smartphone comes with a 3GB RAM and 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor.
Eluga I3 Mega sports a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB and comes with OTG support feature.
Additional features in the Eluga I3 include 4G VoLTE, Dual sim , GPS and Wi-Fi.
Eluga I3 Mega will be available at all Panasonic authorised dealer outlets at Rs 11,490.
Also read: Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Computex 2017
Recommended For You
- 10 Dialogues From YJHD That'll Help You Relive The Refreshing Romance
- Kareena-Saif, Anushka-Virat To Mira-Shahid: A Look At The Most Stylish Celebrity Couples
- Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Condole Death of Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong