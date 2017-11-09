Panasonic Eluga I5 Launched For Rs 8,990; Available For Rs 6,490 as an Introductory Offer

Panasonic Eluga I5 has been announced as the next smartphone in the Eluga line-up by the company. Priced at Rs 8,990, the Eluga I5 comes as a Flipkart exclusive and is available in two colour options – Black and Gold. As an introductory offer, Panasonic has also announced Rs 2,500 discount on the smartphone, bringing its effective price down to Rs 6,490. This offer is, however, available for a limited period of time. In addition to this discount, Flipkart is also offering an exchange price of up to Rs 6,000 on the smartphone, on top a 5 percent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.As for its specifications, the Eluga I5 comes with a 5-inch HD display with a 720x1280 pixels resolution and a 2.5D curved Asahi Dragontail glass protection on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC and carries a 2GB RAM along with a 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB) housed inside its metallic black body. Eluga I5 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, placed below its 13-megapixel camera (f/2.2) and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel camera coupled with a three-piece lens. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and carries dual-SIM support, along with other connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4, FM radio, A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is powered by a 2500 mAh battery.