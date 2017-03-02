Panasonic Eluga Pulse And Eluga Pulse X Launched Starting at Rs 9,690

Panasonic India today launched two new smartphones in its Eluga series - Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse.

The metal finish Eluga Pulse X and Pulse smartphones come with an HD display and IPS screen topped with a scratch-resistant Asahi Dragon Trail protective glass.

While the Eluga Pulse X sports a 5.5-inch screen, the Eluga Pulse comes with a smaller, 5-inch screen.

Both the smartphones run on Android Marshmallow 6.0 and come with a 16GB memory which is expandable up to 128GB.

Panasonic Eluga Pulse X with 3,000 mAh battery. (Image: Panasonic India)

Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse smartphones sport a 13-megapixel Auto Focus Rear Camera, along with a 5-megapixel Front Camera.

They pack a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor with a 3GB RAM for Eluga Pulse X and 2GB RAM for Eluga Pulse.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse are powered by a 3,000 mAh and 2,200 mAh battery respectively.

The phones come with a fingerprint scanner feature, accompanied with Android-for-work security.

Panasonic Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse will be available on all brand outlets across the country from next week at a price of Rs 10,990 & Rs 9,690 respectively.

