Panasonic Eluga RAY 500 With Dual Camera and Eluga RAY 700 Launched

Panasonic India today launched two camera specific smartphones Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700. The company introduced its first Dual camera phone, the Eluga Ray 500 which lets the user switch between the 120 degrees ultra-wide 8MP and 13 MP rear camera for the perfect shot. Eluga Ray 700 comes with 13 MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera lens with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) which gives sharp and vivid pictures and 13 MP front camera with flash that allows the user to take life–like pictures even in the lowest of light. The two entrants in the Eluga series priced at Rs 8999(Eluga Ray 500) and Rs 9999 (Eluga Ray 700) respectively, will be exclusively on Flipkart starting on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day from the 20th of September 2017. Special 10% discount offer on SBI cards (Credit & Debit Card) from 20th – 24th September.Company’s first dual camera phone (13MP and 8MP rear camera) Eluga Ray 500 features a 5 inch HD IPS Display with a sleek 2.5D curved design. Eluga Ray 500 is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core processor and a 3GB RAM. It also comes with 4000 mAh battery that Panasonic ensures of longer operations without any worry of frequent charging. With the built-in ‘Back to Previous’ feature the Front-Fingerprint sensor not just ensures security but provides an additional delight to the user by taking them back to the previous page with a single touch.Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 has 5.5-inch FHD IPS 2.5D curved display. The display protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the phone screen from damages. Eluga Ray 700 also has a 13MP Sony IMX 258 Rear Camera lens with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and captures selfies even in low light with the 13MP front camera with flash. The Eluga Ray 700 is packed with 5000 mAh Li-Po gigantic battery. Powered by a 1.3 GHz Octa-core Processor and 3 GB RAM this phone promises to ensure quick access to internet and smartphone operations anywhere, anytime.