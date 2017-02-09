Panasonic Launches Lumix FZ2500 Camera at Rs 94,990

Panasonic India today launched the Lumix FZ2500 camera.

As the latest addition to Panasonic’s line-up of bridge camera, the FZ2500 camera comes with a 1-inch sensor and 4K technology.

It also supports unlimited 4K video recording while the 4K technology allows users to capture photos in 30fps.

The camera is equipped with the 20x LEICA DC VARIO-ELMARIT lens.

Variable Frame Rate, Slow & Quick motion, and Dolly Zoom are also available as the functions required for professional video recording.

The camera comes with 1-inch 20.1-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and a Venus Engine which features multiple noise reduction systems.

By combining the built-in ND filters in FZ2500 camera, 4 setting modes for ND filters are available with direct switch operation.

It allows users to record videos while keeping the exposure level the same with a fixed shutter speed or with a fully open aperture even in high brightness.

The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) lets users record over cranked and under-cranked video.

With the Slow & Quick option, users can apply a slow or quick motion effect with just one press during the recording.

The FZ2500 is available in Panasonic stores across the country at the price of Rs 94,990.

With this launch, Panasonic aims to expand their market in tier I and II cities.

