Panasonic Launches P77 Smartphone For Rs 5299

Panasonic has launched P77 smartphone with 16GB ROM at an affordable price for Rs 5,299 exclusively on Flipkart. Panasonic P77 comes with 4G and VoLTE support is available in stunning Grey and white color variants.The new dual sim smartphone has a 5-inch HD display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. Powering the handset is a 1 GHz Quad-core Processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It has been upgraded to 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. It features 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It is backed by a powerful 2000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery.The phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual SIM with 4G/3G and 2G configuration, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth and Global Positioning System (A-GPS).-DISPLAY SIZE, TYPE & RESOLUTION: 12.7 cm(5) HD IPS Fully Laminated-PROCESSOR: 1GHz Quad-core Processor-OPERATING SYSTEM: Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)-MEMORY: 1GB RAM + 16 GB ROM with expandable Micro SD up to 32 GB-REAR CAMERA: 8 MP Rear Camera with LED Flash-FRONT CAMERA: 2 MP Front Camera-BATTERY: 2000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery-DIMENSIONS: 143 x 72 x 7.6(mm)-AVAILABLE COLOURS: Grey, White-CONNECTIVITY: Dual SIM (4G/3G+2G); VoLTE support-INBOX ACCESSORIES: Main Device(inclusive of Battery), Charger, USB Cable, Protective Screen Guard, Quick Start Guide, Earphones, Warranty Card, Sim Insert Pin.