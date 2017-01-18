Panasonic Launches Waterproof Bluetooth Earphones at Rs 8,999

Panasonic India today announced the launch of its new Bluetooth sports earphones - RP- BTS50.

The model is specially designed for use while working out at a gym, cycling or running and is equipped with waterproofing technology.

The BTS-50 comes equipped with a Bluetooth function and embedded blue LED lights on the edges of the earphones to provide security to runners during night.

The RP – BTS50 headphones comes with a flat cable. The 12mm driver is compatible with aptX and AAC which can be removed. 15 minutes of battery charge can be used for 70 minutes of runtime, as claimed by the company.

The earphones have a round-the-ear 3D-Flex Hanger which provides an optimal fit to the user.

