Panasonic P77 Review: Looks Good, But Offers Nothing Special

Panasonic launched the budget P77 smartphone with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels at prices starting from Rs 5,299. The smartphone supports VoLTE and 4G LTE connectivity.

Panasonic has packed in a 1GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM in this budget smartphone. The P77 has 8GB of internal storage that can be further expanded to 32GB via a microSD card.

Read more: Lenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

On the camera front, the Panasonic P77 packs an eight-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a two-megapixel front snapper for selfies.

Connectivity options on the P77 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor.

Should you buy the Panasonic P77 or not? Here is the review.

What's cool?

The phone's unibody design and all-metal body looks good and its display is pretty lush. The metal unibody alone does not make it stand out, though. The Panasonic P77 is ergonomically built and the rear camera also sits flush at the back, which are definitely its USPs. The VoLTE connectivity on the phone is decent, which is a plus point too.



(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

During our review, the eight-megapixel rear camera produced decent images with ample details in daylight. The user can pause while recording a video, which is also a good feature.

Read more: Honor 6X First Impressions Review: An Awesome Phone Only If The Price is Right

What's not so cool?

The HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution sounds good but the colours look a bit washed out. The Panasonic P77 packs in a 2,000mAh battery, which is not as powerful as smartphones are expected to be these days.

Read more: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP

The speaker, placed at the rear, could have been loud too. The two-megapixel front camera delivers photos lacking details.

Read more: OnePlus 3T Review: A Worthy Successor to The OnePlus 3

Pictures clicked at night on the rear camera had a lot of noise.

The phone runs Android Marshmallow 5.0, which is a bit dated considering the fact that Android Nougat is already out.

Read more: Coolpad Note 3S Review: A Pleasant-looking Phone That Ticks the Right Boxes

The video recorder cannot record in full-HD format, which is a let-down considering that P77 Chinese counterparts are offering it in the same price segment.

Verdict

The Panasonic P77 runs Android 5.1 out of the box and is powered by a 2,000mAh non-removable battery. VoLTE support and 4G connectivity in an all-metal body phone should convince budget buyers to consider it.