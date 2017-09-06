Panasonic P9 With 5-Inch Asahi IPS Display Launched For Rs 6,290

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd today added the Panasonic P9 to its P series of smartphones. The latest Panasonic smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD with Asahi IPS display and is priced at Rs 6,290. In terms of specifications, the Panasonic P9 comes with a 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor and a 1GB RAM, along with a 16GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB. It runs the Android Nougat 7.0 and is backed by a 2210 mAh battery. On the optics front, the smartphone carries an 8-megapixel primary camera (F/2.0) and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with F/2.4 aperture.The Panasonic P9 weighs 144 grams and houses connectivity features like GPS, Wi-Fi, Dual SIM (4G/3G+2G) and VoLTE support. It is available for purchase in Champagne Gold and Black Colour on Panasonic brand shops and retail outlets. At its price point, the smartphone competes with the likes of Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and others.