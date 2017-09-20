Parrot Launches Bebop 2 Power Drone to Take on DJI Spark

Parrot has unveiled its new-generation drone, the Bebop 2 Power, which has two piloting modes and new aerial shooting functions. With this model, the French manufacturer hopes take on its major rival DJI, whose Spark took the drone market by storm last spring. This new drone comes with all of Parrot's most recently developed and honed technologies. These notably bring new options for capturing in-flight footage and stills, with onboard image composition assistance to get the best out of breathtaking scenery by keeping the right thing in shot. The drone also has automatic movements to take perfect "dronies" (selfies from the sky). The Bebop 2 Power has two piloting modes: "Sport" for sky-high races with a top speed of 65km/h, and "Video" for shooting top-quality footage. With the drone's Wi-Fi remote, the Skycontroller 2, users can pilot the device at a distance of up to 2km. The Cockpitglasses 2 headset -- also included in the pack -- offers an immersive in-flight experience for virtually soaring over landscapes with a 96-degree angle of view. The pack is available for €699/$599.Parrot no doubt hopes that this model will meet with the same kind of enthusiasm as the DJI Spark, an easily portable device that's billed as smart, reliable and intuitive, available from €599 (or €799 for the full kit). Like the Parrot Bebop 2 Power, the DJI Spark can be controlled at close range with a smartphone or at up to 2km with its remote controller. What makes the Spark original is its gesture control system, for taking certain aerial shots by simply moving your hand.