Paytm Accuses 7 More Customers of Cheating it; CBI Registers Fresh FIR

Based on allegations of digital wallet company Paytm, CBI has registered a fresh case against seven purported customers of the company alleging that they had cheated it to the tune of Rs 3.21 lakh through 37 orders spread over last two years.

CBI has filed FIR against seven customers listed by the company in its new complaint and unknown officials of Paytm.

The company, which has named seven customers in its complaint, has not identified any of its officials despite mentioning that its employees facilitating refunds have been assigned specific login id and passwords, making it easier to identify those who processed which refunds.

"During routine reconciliation of accounts, the complainant company found that in 37 cases where refunds were made in the wallet or bank account of customers, delivery of orders were successfully made to the same customers," the complaint from M Sivakumar, Manager Legal of the company, said.

CBI has registered case under provisions of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery besides invoking provisions of Information Technology Act.

