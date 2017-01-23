Paytm, Mobikwik and Others, Government Planning Regulator for e-Payments

With digital transactions gaining traction, the government is mulling setting up of a separate regulator for enabling electronic payment system in the country as well as regulate transaction charges.

Also read: Meru Restructures Services to Take on Ola and Uber

While the Ratan Watal committee on digital payments suggested that the government makes regulation of payments independent from the function of central banking, sources said the RBI is not very keen on giving up the regulation on Payment systems.

Read more: Vivo V5 Plus with 20MP Plus 8MP Dual Front Cameras Launched For Rs 27,980

Official sources said that RBI, as a banking regulator, frames policies to benefit banks and not enforcement of competition and innovation objectives in conduct of firms in the payment industry.

Read more: Samsung Explains What Caused Galaxy Note 7 Explosions