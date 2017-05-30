Paytm Now Accepted For Punjab State Power Corp Bill Payments

Paytm has partnered with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), to enable easy online bill payments for consumers across Punjab. Paytm customers across Punjab can now tap on the ‘Electricity’ icon in their Paytm app, choose Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as their preferred electricity board, enter their consumer number and instantly pay their electricity bill within minutes at their convenience.

In addition to PSPCL, Paytm has also partnered with several other power distribution companies including BSES Rajdhani, TPDDL, CESC, UPPCL, UHBVN, DHBVN, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and BESCOM Limited to extend its quick bill payments experience to consumers across the country.

“PSPCL has already given the facilities of E-payment on its website, through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking etc. With the view to further promote online collection of electricity bills, PSPCL is happy to collaborate with Paytm to enable quick, seamless and easy bill payment experience,” said PSPCL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Sh. A Venu Prasad, IAS.