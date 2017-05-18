Tech
X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Paytm Raises $1.4 Billion From SoftBank

Reuters

Updated: May 18, 2017, 5:25 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Paytm Raises $1.4 Billion From SoftBank
Paytm raises $1.4 Billion from SoftBank. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.

SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm after the investment, which was made into Paytm parent One97 Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital payments provider.

China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm.

Also read: Nasscom Denies Mass IT Layoffs; Warns Employees to 'Re-Skill or Perish'

First Published: May 18, 2017, 5:25 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

Popular Deals

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.