X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Paytm Raises $1.4 Billion From SoftBank
Paytm raises $1.4 Billion from SoftBank. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.
SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm after the investment, which was made into Paytm parent One97 Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital payments provider.
China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm.
sponsored
Also read: Nasscom Denies Mass IT Layoffs; Warns Employees to 'Re-Skill or Perish'
First Published: May 18, 2017, 5:25 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Rising From The Ashes, Pune Make A Giant Statement
- Google Android O Preview: Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture, Android Go And More
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Sofia Marries Vlad at Temple of Awakening; Talks About 'Sacred Orgasm'
- 6 Times Shraddha's Fashion Choices Were Something More Than Disappointing