Pebble Introduces Power Bank Series Starting at Rs 1,049

Pebble, a mobile accessories brand has launched three variants of power banks starting at Rs 1,049. The three power banks come in different variables – 6,000, 15,000 and 20,000 mAh, with the net weight and dimensions of 125g (125x67x15 mm), 250 g (154x75x22 mm) and 325g (15x70 x138 mm).Phones, Tablets, Cameras & iPods, these power banks are capable to charge them all, the company claims. The 6000 and 15,000mAh banks come with a Digital display to show the charge status and Li-polymer battery however, the 20,000 has a Li-ion battery and LED Indicator to fulfill the same.These power banks are available in classic colours of black and white, these three models, the 6,000, 15,000 and 20,000mAh are priced at Rs 1,049, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,299 respectively and can be purchased from Pebblecart.com and the other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.