Pebble Launches Pocket-Sized 10,000mAh Power Bank For Rs 1,499

The pocket-sized power bank by Pebble packs huge power with 4 output ports with each offering DC 5V-2.4A fast charging output. It measures 7x70x135 mm and weighs 230 g which makes it compact and highly portable.

Updated:October 3, 2017, 12:16 PM IST
Pebble Launches Pocket-Sized 10,000mAh Power Bank For Rs 1,499 (Image: Pebble)
Pebble, power banks and mobile accessories brand in India, has launched 10,000mAh Power Bank - PB44, an ultimate combination of style, functionality and power. With ultra-fast charging technology, PB44 can be an ideal gadget for travellers and businessmen alike, that features a never to be seen before BUILT-IN USB Type-C and micro USB Cables for charging multiple devices without the hassle of carrying and losing separate cables wherever you go.

Boasting a stylish, slim and Soft Rubber exterior, the power bank is 7 mm thin. The pocket-sized device packs huge power with4 output ports with each offering DC 5V-2.4A fast charging output. It measures 7x70x135 mm and weighs 230 g which makes it compact and highly portable. Equipped with Li-Polymer batteries that can be charged fully in 3 hours, the power bank supports quick charge with 70-75% conversion rate. The in-built LED indicators for indicating the charge status makes it look even more impressive.

Compatible with all iOS and Android devices, it can charge an iPhone 7 almost 4 times and iPad mini 2 for 1.8 full charges. Pebble’s Ultra Slim PB44 10000mAh Power Bank goes the smart way by making charging hassle-free without the need to carry separate power sources. This highly efficient gadget comes with failsafe against short circuit, over-charging and over-discharging. Available in shades of black and white, Pebble PB44 10000 mAh is priced at Rs. 2750 but can be purchased from Pebblecart.com and the other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon at a launch price of 1499 only.

