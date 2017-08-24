Placement Rush: IIIT-Delhi Boasts Top Salary of Rs 35 Lakh For B Tech Grad

IIIT-Delhi has announced that the highest salary package during the campus placement for the batch of 2016 -2017 had hit Rs 35 lakh per anum while the average compensation package ranged around Rs 12 lakh per anum, according to the institution. The campus hosted 102 companies and received 342 offers. The highest package was offered by Tokyo-based ERP system maker Works Application to a B Tech graduate.For M Tech placements, the packages of up to Rs 26.5 lakh were offered. Technology giants like Google, Amazon, Directi, IBM Research, Sandisk, Qualcomm, Works Application, Adobe, Oracle among others reportedly had joined the placement. The profiles offered were that of Software Developers, Research Engineers, Data Scientist, Design Engineer, System Engineer, Business Analyst, Frontend /Backend developers etc.The campus hosted all the Big 4 consulting groups during the first phase. In the second phase the institute had hosted 25 companies. The maximum annual compensation package of Rs 16.5 lakh was offered by Qualcomm. This was the first time that Qualcomm, an A+ category company visited IIIT-Delhi. It emerged as the biggest recruiter of the season making 32 offers (14 intern and 18 full-time offers).“This time the majority of MTech ECE students have received core jobs and core internship, which is definitely a feather in IIITD’s cap. The placement breakup is: 98.86 % for BTech CSE students 92 % for BTech ECE, 92.45%forMTech CSE and 93.75 % for MTech ECE,” IIIT-Delhi said in a statement.