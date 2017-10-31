Tech
PlayStation Unveils Range of New Games For PS4, PS-VR in PGW Pre-Show

A set of new games were announced during a PlayStation's live-streamed pre-show event at Paris Games Week. Check out the list of games that have made their way to the PlayStation console.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 31, 2017, 4:25 PM IST
Reprsentative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files)
A raft of new titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR have been revealed during the pre-show for its October 30 presentation at the 2017 Paris Games Week. Luchadore-themed action adventure "Guacamelee 2," a remaster of cute and bouncy "LocoRoco 2", and zombie fast food mashup "Pixel Junk VR", alternatively known as "Dead Hungry," provided a recognizable foundation of returning franchises as a set of new games were announced during a PlayStation's live-streamed pre-show event at Paris Games Week. "LocoRoco 2" arrives for PlayStation 4 from December 9, and "Guacamelee 2" is coming soon, with an option for four-player co-operative action present throughout the game.

Artistic-looking puzzler "The Gardens Between" had previously been announced for Mac and PC, and at Paris Games Week the PlayStation 4 was added to its target platforms with a 2018 date in mind. "Star Child", developed for use with the PlayStation 4 virtual reality headset PlayStation VR, was presented as a cinematic action adventure through a scene-setting vignette, while "The Hong Kong Massacre", with its Hong Kong action movie influences, drew immediate comparisons to the bird's-eye view hyperviolence of "Hotline Miami."

Tennis World Tour is due Spring 2018, a quartet of new content packs were previewed for "The Sims 4", and "Bow to Blood" offered a peek at its VR-based airship combat. Finally, "Stifled" arrived with an imminent October 31 launch date on PSVR, the sound-based, horror-themed experience marking out a seasonally appropriate Halloween release.

