Pokemon GO Comes to Apple Watch; Play Sessions to Be Logged As Workout

Apple Watch owners can now play Pokémon GO on it. While trainers can discover nearby Pokémon and collect items, they will have to catch it with their iPhone. Interestingly, the Pokémon hunt can be logged as a workout session on the Apple Watch.

“Trainers can log their play sessions through the Apple Watch app as a Workout that will count towards their personal Activity rings, while also tracking steps towards hatching Pokémon eggs,” said a post.

Here is what you will able do with Pokémon GO for Apple Watch:



-Log each play session as a Workout, with gameplay counting towards personal Activity rings

-Receive notifications about nearby Pokémon

-Count steps towards hatching Pokémon eggs and receiving candies via your buddy Pokémon

-Receive notifications about PokéStops nearby and collect items from them

-Receive notifications when eggs hatch and badges are awarded

Pokémon GO is finally available on Apple App Store and Google Play in India after a long wait. The augmented reality game can be downloaded for free on both iPhones and Android phones.

Reliance Jio has partnered with Niantic to bring Pokémon GO augmented reality game in India. With this partnership, Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises across the country will appear as ‘PokéStops’ or ‘Gyms’ in the Pokémon GO game.

