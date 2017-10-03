Portronics Launches “Progenie” a Multimedia Portable LED Projector

Projectors, Portronics has launched “Progenie” – a 100-lumen multimedia portable LED projector which offers 80-inch screen-size, 854x480 resolution using Texas Instrument’s DLP technology. It has the ability to project crystal clear multimedia content from a variety of sources on a screen size of up to 80 inches diagonally.Uses of Progenie:For Business: If you are in sales or marketing function, Progenie can be carried easily with your laptop and you can make a swift presentation by projecting the screen of your smartphone, Laptop or even a pen-drive in front of your customer.For Gaming: Or you are a game wizard and want to fully immerse yourself in an 80-inch screen size as you play on your PS3, PS4 or X-Box. Just connect these consoles to the HDMI port of Progenie.Progenie can be seamlessly connected to a DVD player, Micro SD card, USB drive, RGB (AV) NTSC/PAL devices and even with HDMI enabled devices like Laptops, Streaming Dongles. One can easily stream hi-definition videos from Youtube, Netflix, etc the company claims.Diagonal Screen Size can go right from 34 inches from 1.5 meters up to 80 inches from 2.5 meters without blurring on edges. Progenie supports all major images, audio & video file formats. Progenie has a multifunctional Remote Control which has intuitively placed Panel buttons so you can make presentations or see movies comfortably.