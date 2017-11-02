Portronics Launches “RuffPad 10” Re-Writable LCD Pad

Portable Electronics has launched “RuffPad 10” a 10-inch Re-Writable LCD Pad. RuffPad 10 is an extension of RuffPad series of premium and highly quality re-writable LCD pads from Portronics. RuffPad 10 is an LCD Drawing Pad which can be used for multiple activities like: as a Writing Pad, notice or memo pad, reminder and to-do list pad, play games like noughts and crosses or tic-tac-toe, kids doodle board cum handwriting practice cum math practice pad.Easy to Write / Draw:Use the stylus for clear and bright notes/images on the LCD writing pad. The stylus ensures high precision writing with hard brush calligraphy effect, like with a hard brush and a pencil, not a sketch pen. You can improve your handwriting with great fluency on the surface of the pad.Re-Writable NotePad:The Erase Button allows the user to simply erase the existing content on the pad with a simple press of a button making the pad ready to take new instructions or sketches.Content Protection:The intelligent Lock key on the pad prevents accidental erasing of content on the pad. Once the lock is enabled, even if you accidentally press the Erase Button, the content on the pad will remain as it is.EyeSight Friendly:The 10-inch large non-radiative screen of RuffPad 10 also allows sufficient space to take notes and hence it is easy to read and eye-friendly design.Save Trees, Go Green:Saves hundreds of sheets of papers and ink by using the LCD re-writable notepad. Practice and preach environment friendliness starting from your home. It comes with one 3V battery (like in watches) and one spare battery in the device.Pricing and Availability:Portronics RuffPad 10 is available at a very attractive price-point of INR 1999/- in both online and offline stores with a 1-year warranty.