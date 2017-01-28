Portronics Launches WIFI Surveillance Camera 'SeeSaw'

Portronics has launched a wifi HD Camera “SeeSaw” with two-way audio capability.

The HD WIFI Camera is designed for Residential, Small to Medium-sized Business (SMB) and SOHO customers for their indoor surveillance security needs.

SeeSaw allows real-time video stream on a smartphone. SeeSaw one-megapixel camera comes with 720p HD advanced CMOS sensor and produces video images at 30 frames/ sec in real-time video streaming capability.

It uses MPEG (Motion JPEG) and H.264 compression. It shows colour video in good light conditions and black & white in the dark ambient light conditions.

It can store the recorded video on the camera itself in the micro-USB slot that supports up to 64GB microUSB card.

The integrated mic and a mini half-watt speaker on the SeeSaw body allow a remote two-way audio communication using SIP/VoIP with a connected smart device like phone/tab/laptop. SeeSaw also does basic Motion Detection.

Since SeeSaw is WIFI enabled and has a magnetic base, there is no need to ‘wire’ it. It can be powered through any USB2.0 adaptor and a USB cable.

Portronics SeeSaw is priced at Rs 3999 and is available at both online and offline stores.

