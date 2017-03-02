President to Inaugurate 'Festival of Innovations' Exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate a week-long exhibition 'Festival of Innovations' on Saturday (March 4) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said on Thursday.

The March 4-10 event would remain open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to a release, Mukherjee would present the ninth biennial award for grassroots innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge.

Moreover, the President will also meet the innovation scholars, artists and writers, who would be staying in Rashtrapati Bhavan "as part of In-Residence Programme" on the occasion.

Also read: Space Weather Activities Need International Cooperation: NASA Scientist

The exhibition, organised in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation-India, would witness a number of exhibitions, round-table discussions with national and international participation on different topics related to innovations.

The topics are incubation and acceleration models for innovative start-ups, social innovations for large-scale societal change and financing of innovations, start-ups and early stage ventures.

The exhibition would also witness an award for Gandhian Young Technological Innovation, Visitor's Awards to Central Universities in the categories of 'Best University', 'Innovation' and 'Research'.

There would also be a meeting of Innovation Clubs and Design Innovation Centres and interaction of scientists with grassroots innovators and a workshop for children.

All visitors to the Mughal Gardens would be able to visit the exhibition, as per the release.

Also read: Reliance Jio Prime Plans: Full Tariff List And All Details You Need to Know