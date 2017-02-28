  • Associate Sponsor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Scientists on Science Day

Press Trust Of India

Updated: February 28, 2017, 7:48 PM IST
Prime Minister-Narendra Modi. Representative Image. (Getty Images)

On the National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the role of the scientific community in nation building and particularly saluted C V Raman in this regard.

On National Science Day, my greetings and best wishes to our scientific community. "Their role in nation building and advancement is paramount," he tweeted.

"We salute Sir CV Raman for his pioneering contribution to science, which continues to inspire generations of science enthusiasts," the Prime Minister said.

National Science Day is celebrated on this day every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by physicist Raman in 1928.

First Published: February 28, 2017, 7:48 PM IST
