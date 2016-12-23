PS4 to Get PlayStation VR in a New YouTube Update
PS4 to get playstation virtual reality in a new youtube update. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A new version 1.09 YouTube update has added PlayStation Virtual Reality support reports The Verge.
Reported by users on Reddit and Twitter and spotted by UploadVR, the news will enable PlayStation users with VR headsets to watch YouTube's collection of 360-degree videos inside PlayStation Virtual Reality.
There will also be a "normal version" to watch videos in a flatscreen version.
Although PlayStation VR already has a large number of 360-degree video apps available in the PSN store, YouTube will offer users a greater amount of content.
PSVR fans may have to wait a while, however. Although details are still yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the new version is apparently being rolled out slowly.
