Punjab CM Launches App to Check Illegal Construction

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today launched a mobile app to check unauthorised construction, and also unveiled a new web portal of the housing department for online issuance of change of land use. While the app will enable quick action to stop any ongoing illegal construction, the web portal will facilitate easy land use change and help citizens track any such change, the chief minister said here.The Android-based App, known as PUDA-UCIC (Unauthorised constructions and illegal colonies), opened for public use today in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) region. With this app, the field staff and public would be able to click pictures of any unauthorised construction from the spot and upload them for further action, he said. The satellite and geotagging based app will provide the unique details of the location, enabling the officials to take quick action to stop the ongoing illegal construction and illegal colonies on the land.An official spokesperson said complaints would automatically be assigned to concerned officials based on GIS maps and GPS locations, and alerts would go out to the concerned officials by SMS and email. Housing and urban development department has also pioneered a web portal under ease of doing business wherein developer shall be able to get a change of land use through online portal itself without having to visit the office, he said. The provisional CLU shall be available instantly to the developer after self-certification of the details of his land and the final CLU shall be made available within 30 days after back-end checking of documents about the land by the department. E-CLU shall ease out the developer in getting clearance and streamline the whole process in the department, he said.