PVR Cinemas Rolls Out AI Powered Chatbot on Their Website

PVR cinemas have introduced a new ‘Chatbot’ an artificial intelligence service on their website to provide assistance to the patrons.

This service offers a guided interface helping them to book tickets, find new deals and access PVR e-magazine through Chatbot on PVR’s official website under a programmed endeavour.

It is prompt and efficient in responding to customer’s queries and can accomplish all its tasks in less than 30 seconds as claimed by the company.

The company's messaging bot is an intelligent computer that provides immediate information without causing delay in response.

Furthermore, the conversation with the chat-bot is controlled and restricts any sort of unauthorised terminology.

Speaking on the recent development, Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Strategy PVR Ltd, said, “PVR strives to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting edge features, therefore we decided to add Chatbot to our site as soon as we learned about the possibility.

Pvrcinemas.com users thus can, as the first in the country, instantly use Chatbot during their next visit”

He further added, “Artificial intelligence is the new tech trend and with the introduction of Chatbot, we aim to provide next level of seamless online experience to our customers.

It is assisted, programmed, and transactional at the same time; avoiding any delay in terms of execution of the requirements.”

From installing Wi-Fi, to revamping its digital space, to introducing interactive touch points, PVR has engaged with its customers to provide immersive and compelling movie experience.

