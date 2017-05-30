Qualcomm Announces Mesh Networking Platform to Enhance Connectivity

Chipset manufacturer Qualcomm has announced "Mesh Networking Platform" that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and broadband carriers to deliver next-generation "connected" home experiences.

Devices based on this platform will be designed to deliver robust and consistent connectivity to "smart" home devices as well as feature voice control capabilities, centralised management and security. The Qualcomm

Mesh Networking Platform is based upon the Qualcomm IPQ40x8/9 network system-on-chip, which is used in nearly every mesh networking product.

A mesh network is a network topology in which each node relays data for the network. All mesh nodes cooperate in the distribution of data in the network. It can be applied to both wired and wireless networks.

The Qualcomm platform includes Wi-Fi self-organising (SON) feature suite, integrated voice capabilities, IoT connectivity feature suite and backhaul flexibility.