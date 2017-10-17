Qualcomm Debuts 5G Data Connection With Snapdragon X50 5G Chipset

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced that it has successfully achieved a 5G data connection on a 5G modem chipset for mobile devices. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset delivered gigabit speeds and a data connection in the 28GHz mmWave radio frequency band, thus accelerating the delivery of 5G NR enabled mobile devices to consumers. Additionally, Qualcomm Technologies previewed its first 5G smartphone reference design for the testing and optimization of 5G technology within the power and form-factor constraints of a smartphone.“Achieving the world’s first announced 5G data connection with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset on 28GHz mmWave spectrum is truly a testament to Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 5G and extensive expertise in mobile connectivity,” said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president, QCT. "This major milestone and our 5G smartphone reference design showcase how Qualcomm Technologies is driving 5G NR in mobile devices to enhance mobile broadband experiences for consumers around the world.”Additionally, the company also announced new additions to the RF Front-End (RFFE) portfolio that is designed to provide comprehensive support for devices operating in the 600 MHz spectrum. The new additions to Qualcomm Technologies’ RFFE portfolio are designed to allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to rapidly build mobile devices that support new operator deployments of Band 71, a 600 MHz low-frequency band. As per Qualcomm, this prime spectrum brings greater capacity to mobile operators’ networks, in addition to enhanced outdoor coverage and indoor penetration. Qualcomm Technologies’ solution is expected to enable devices, including smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) products, to access this spectrum without adding any complexities to device design and development.To further work on the deployment of 5G network across the globe, Verizon, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Novatel Wireless have announced plans to collaborate on 5G New Radio (NR) millimeter wave (mmWave) technology development and over-the-air field trials based on the 5G NR Release-15 specifications being developed by 3GPP – the global 5G standard. The companies plan to work together to help move the mobile ecosystem towards faster validation and commercialization of 5G NR mmWave technologies at scale, supporting a full-scale commercial network deployment before the end of the decade.