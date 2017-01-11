Qualcomm India Appoints Larry Paulson as New Vice President And President

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm on Wednesday announced the appointment of Larry Paulson as Vice President and President of Qualcomm India.

Effective immediately, Paulson will report to Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President of Asia Pacific and India.

"Paulson will provide leadership and drive business growth for Qualcomm in the region, and will oversee the sales and business organisation in India with responsibility for all QCT and QTL go-to-market activities," Cathey said in a statement.

Paulson joined the company in 2013 as Vice President of product management for Qualcomm Reference Design (QRD), a product of the semiconductor business, QCT.

Paulson and his team also established the Qualcomm Global Pass programme which has been launched successfully in Latin America, North America, Europe, India and South East Asia.

