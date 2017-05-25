Qualcomm Shipping More Than 1 Million Chipsets a Day For IoT

Qualcomm Incorporated through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced at its Internet of Things (IoT) industry analyst workshop that the Company is currently shipping more than 1 million chips per day for the IoT.

This momentum reflects Qualcomm Technologies' ability to invent and deliver the technologies needed for the IoT, and to meet challenging customer requirements for interoperability, connectivity, compute and security.

Also read: Delhi Police to Hire CTO to Tackle Cyber Crime

The Company designs platforms that help customers commercialise IoT products quickly and cost-effectively in areas including wearables, voice and music, connected cameras, robotics and drones, home control and automation, home entertainment, and commercial and industrial IoT.

"We are focused on significantly expanding capabilities at the edge of the network by supporting everyday objects with the connectivity, compute and security technologies required to build a powerful Internet of Things, where devices are smart, convenient, work well together and incorporate advanced security features," said Raj Talluri, senior vice president, product management, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies' traction in IoT spans across a variety of ecosystems. For instance, the Company's wearables platforms have been adopted in more than 150 wearable designs, and over 80 percent of Android Wear smartwatches launched or announced are based on Snapdragon Wear 2100.

Watch Video: Qualcomm VP on Making For India And Why Cost and Performance Matters

Also read: Millennials Top Sellers, Buyers of Pre-Owned Mobile Devices: Study

In smart homes, more than 125 million TVs, home entertainment and other connected home products from leading brands have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies' connectivity chips. For commercial and industrial IoT applications, over 30 designs are using the Company's MDM9206 modem with multimode support for LTE categories M1 and NB1, E-GPRS and global RF bands. MDM9206 is purposely developed for IoT applications and is commercially available today.

To address this wide variety of ecosystems, form factors and requirements in the IoT, Qualcomm Technologies offers a broad portfolio of chips and platforms, including mobile, multimedia, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth system-on-chips. These solutions include comprehensive software with platform-specific applications and APIs, as well as support for multiple communication protocols, operating systems and cloud services.

Qualcomm Technologies makes available more than 25 production-ready reference design platforms through a network of original design manufacturers (ODMs) for products including voice-enabled home assistants, connected cameras, drones, VR headsets, lighting, appliances and smart hubs/gateways.

Also read: Twitter Rules to Follow: What You Can’t Tweet And How To Report Abuse